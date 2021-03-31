Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV) Now Covered by Analysts at Alliance Global Partners

Alliance Global Partners started coverage on shares of Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Separately, Ascendiant Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Enservco from $7.00 to $7.25 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday.

Shares of ENSV stock opened at $1.70 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.07, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $19.16 million, a P/E ratio of -2.27 and a beta of 1.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.68. Enservco has a one year low of $1.50 and a one year high of $5.85.

Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 22nd. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.01.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Enservco stock. Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in Enservco Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV) by 238.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,521 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,666 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.40% of Enservco worth $81,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 57.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enservco Company Profile

Enservco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides well enhancement and fluid management services to the onshore oil and natural gas industry in the United States. It offers frac water heating, hot oiling, pressure testing, acidizing, bacteria and scale treatment, freshwater and saltwater hauling, fluid disposal, frac tank rental, well site construction, and other general oil field services.

