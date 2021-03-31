Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV) PT Raised to $7.25

Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at Ascendiant Capital Markets from $7.00 to $7.25 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock. Ascendiant Capital Markets’ price target suggests a potential upside of 326.47% from the stock’s previous close.

ENSV stock opened at $1.70 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.07, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.68. Enservco has a one year low of $1.50 and a one year high of $5.85. The company has a market capitalization of $19.16 million, a PE ratio of -2.27 and a beta of 1.99.

Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 22nd. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.01.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Enservco stock. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Enservco Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV) by 238.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 43,521 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 30,666 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.40% of Enservco worth $81,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 57.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enservco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides well enhancement and fluid management services to the onshore oil and natural gas industry in the United States. It offers frac water heating, hot oiling, pressure testing, acidizing, bacteria and scale treatment, freshwater and saltwater hauling, fluid disposal, frac tank rental, well site construction, and other general oil field services.

