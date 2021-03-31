Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Shares Sold by Orleans Capital Management Corp LA

Orleans Capital Management Corp LA cut its position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 6.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,858 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 5,250 shares during the quarter. Orleans Capital Management Corp LA’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $1,466,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Annandale Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,817,000. Americana Partners LLC raised its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 650,982 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $12,752,000 after acquiring an additional 14,324 shares during the last quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC now owns 4,172,631 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $81,742,000 after acquiring an additional 145,827 shares during the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. raised its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 666.7% during the 4th quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. now owns 2,300 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. raised its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. now owns 1,150,688 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $22,542,000 after acquiring an additional 88,672 shares during the last quarter. 30.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:EPD traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $22.19. 130,113 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,120,968. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.35 and its 200-day moving average is $19.85. The stock has a market cap of $48.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 1-year low of $12.80 and a 1-year high of $23.71.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.35). Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 16.10% and a return on equity of 17.76%. The company had revenue of $7.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. Enterprise Products Partners’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 29th were given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 28th. This is a positive change from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.11%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 83.72%.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Mizuho increased their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Enterprise Products Partners has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.58.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

