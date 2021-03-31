EOS TRUST (EOST) Market Cap Tops $4.43 Million

EOS TRUST (CURRENCY:EOST) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 31st. EOS TRUST has a market capitalization of $4.43 million and approximately $5.00 worth of EOS TRUST was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, EOS TRUST has traded up 101.4% against the dollar. One EOS TRUST coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

CyberFM (CYFM) traded up 516,977.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00002689 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001699 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.15 or 0.00063039 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000937 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 33.2% against the dollar and now trades at $173.54 or 0.00294484 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.02 or 0.00006815 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $527.55 or 0.00895234 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.64 or 0.00048609 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.92 or 0.00079627 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.55 or 0.00031486 BTC.

About EOS TRUST

EOS TRUST’s total supply is 100,012,117,873 coins and its circulating supply is 7,518,810,122 coins. EOS TRUST’s official website is eostrustlink.io.

EOS TRUST Coin Trading

