EP Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 533 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 21,103 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 533 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $4,852,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Amgen by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,745,556 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,240,698,000 after buying an additional 1,179,665 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Amgen by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,997,342 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,015,964,000 after buying an additional 95,701 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Amgen by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,779,593 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $639,084,000 after buying an additional 23,212 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Amgen by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,006,524 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $461,340,000 after buying an additional 49,664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Amgen by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,510,434 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $347,280,000 after buying an additional 226,484 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.23% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AMGN traded down $1.62 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $248.13. The stock had a trading volume of 62,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,763,987. Amgen Inc. has a twelve month low of $194.21 and a twelve month high of $276.69. The stock has a market cap of $143.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.14, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $235.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $235.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.28.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The medical research company reported $3.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.39 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $6.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.57 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 29.42% and a return on equity of 95.55%. Amgen’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.64 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 16.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.76 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $7.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.50%.

A number of analysts recently commented on AMGN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $277.00 price objective on shares of Amgen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on shares of Amgen from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Amgen in a research note on Monday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $222.00 target price on shares of Amgen and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $266.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research note on Sunday, January 31st. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $256.50.

In other news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.53, for a total transaction of $231,530.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,890,861.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 11,110 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.51, for a total transaction of $2,627,626.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,360 shares of company stock worth $3,393,044 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with BehÃ§et's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

