EP Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 186.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 247,949 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 161,521 shares during the quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $12,593,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 7,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 1,458 shares during the last quarter. Professional Planning purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $266,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $973,000 after buying an additional 2,032 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 644,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,743,000 after buying an additional 122,181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 9,503.4% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 955,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,546,000 after buying an additional 945,872 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:JPST traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $50.76. The company had a trading volume of 2,731,464 shares. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.79.

