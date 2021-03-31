EP Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 6,708 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 145,089 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,708 shares during the period. Stryker comprises about 1.2% of EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $35,553,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Stryker in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stryker in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Ossiam increased its holdings in Stryker by 294.9% during the 4th quarter. Ossiam now owns 154 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Stryker during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Stryker during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 71.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SYK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Stryker from $228.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Truist upped their target price on Stryker from $210.00 to $245.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Stryker from $272.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. BTIG Research upped their price target on Stryker from $234.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Stryker from $278.00 to $273.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Stryker presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $229.29.

Shares of NYSE:SYK traded up $0.62 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $243.72. 8,274 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,246,120. The stock has a market cap of $91.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $240.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $230.52. Stryker Co. has a 52-week low of $142.00 and a 52-week high of $250.02.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.26. Stryker had a return on equity of 20.94% and a net margin of 12.35%. The business had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.49 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.51%.

In other news, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.01, for a total transaction of $492,020.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 12,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,031,089.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical device products that are used in various medical specialties.

