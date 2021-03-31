EP Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 10.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,418,966 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 135,213 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises 12.6% of EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. EP Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.53% of Vanguard Growth ETF worth $359,481,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VUG. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $273,061,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,787,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,732,787,000 after acquiring an additional 242,961 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 30.9% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 953,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,661,000 after buying an additional 224,934 shares in the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,440,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,304,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $837,224,000 after acquiring an additional 166,658 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF stock traded up $4.41 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $257.92. 39,225 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 956,062. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $257.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $245.57. Vanguard Growth ETF has a one year low of $148.44 and a one year high of $269.89.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Recommended Story: Equity Income

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.