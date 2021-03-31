EP Wealth Advisors LLC Has $31.94 Million Stock Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,956 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,937 shares during the quarter. Broadcom accounts for 1.1% of EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $31,944,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AVGO. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 319.8% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 32,051 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $11,557,000 after purchasing an additional 24,417 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc lifted its position in Broadcom by 31.8% in the 3rd quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 6,096 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,221,000 after acquiring an additional 1,471 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. lifted its position in Broadcom by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 46,706 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $17,016,000 after acquiring an additional 2,993 shares in the last quarter. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC bought a new stake in Broadcom in the 3rd quarter valued at $455,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in Broadcom by 712.9% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 4,934 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,798,000 after acquiring an additional 4,327 shares in the last quarter. 80.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Broadcom news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $439.86, for a total transaction of $233,125.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas H. Krause sold 16,827 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $478.61, for a total transaction of $8,053,570.47. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,897 shares of company stock worth $13,194,222. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

AVGO traded up $7.23 on Wednesday, reaching $463.39. The company had a trading volume of 51,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,224,907. Broadcom Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $219.68 and a fifty-two week high of $495.14. The stock has a market cap of $189.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s fifty day moving average is $469.91 and its 200 day moving average is $419.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.87.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.56 by $0.05. Broadcom had a net margin of 12.39% and a return on equity of 35.23%. The firm had revenue of $6.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.25 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 23.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 22nd will be given a dividend of $3.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 19th. This represents a $14.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is presently 78.05%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Sunday, March 7th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $521.00 to $538.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $470.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $469.15.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor infrastructure software solutions. It offers semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company's infrastructure software solutions enable customers to plan, develop, automate, manage, and secure applications across mainframe, distributed, mobile, and cloud platforms.

