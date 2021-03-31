EP Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 203 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,837 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 203 shares during the quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF worth $6,834,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 506 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 3,542 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,015,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Drexel Morgan & Co. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. Drexel Morgan & Co. now owns 2,205 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $488,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 1,570 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $450,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 32.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 169 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IWO traded up $5.76 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $299.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 656,123. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $313.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $276.35. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $143.26 and a fifty-two week high of $339.91.

About iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

