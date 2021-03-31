EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) Sets New 1-Year High at $402.83

EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $402.83 and last traded at $402.83, with a volume of 2592 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $383.51.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on EPAM shares. VTB Capital upgraded EPAM Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Barclays raised their target price on EPAM Systems from $377.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Citigroup raised their target price on EPAM Systems from $415.00 to $440.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on EPAM Systems from $395.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on EPAM Systems from $404.00 to $442.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $363.31.

The stock has a market cap of $22.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $375.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $346.89. The company has a current ratio of 4.22, a quick ratio of 4.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The information technology services provider reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $723.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $702.22 million. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 18.29% and a net margin of 12.31%. Research analysts anticipate that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 5.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Boris Shnayder sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.05, for a total value of $433,812.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,187,456.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Sergey Yezhkov sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.23, for a total value of $360,230.00. In the last quarter, insiders sold 11,871 shares of company stock valued at $4,318,065. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 5,075 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,819,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 5,423 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,943,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 33.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,269 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $734,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $430,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in EPAM Systems by 45.2% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 546 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. 91.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services in North America, Europe, Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Russia, Ukraine, Asia, and Australia. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

