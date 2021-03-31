Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM) Shares Up 5% on Insider Buying Activity

Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM) shares shot up 5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday following insider buying activity. The stock traded as high as $7.83 and last traded at $7.82. 9,281 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,097,200 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.45.

Specifically, Director David M. Mott purchased 28,231 shares of Epizyme stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.98 per share, with a total value of $225,283.38. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 116,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $928,983.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert B. Bazemore sold 6,069 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.41, for a total value of $69,247.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,149 shares of company stock worth $249,006 over the last ninety days. 16.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

EPZM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Epizyme in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Epizyme from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $18.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Epizyme in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Epizyme in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, SVB Leerink restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Epizyme in a report on Friday, February 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.86.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 8.95 and a quick ratio of 8.71. The company has a market cap of $831.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.66 and a beta of 1.76.

Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by ($0.06). Epizyme had a negative return on equity of 83.45% and a negative net margin of 1,899.35%. The business had revenue of $8.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.55 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 95.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Epizyme, Inc. will post -2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Epizyme by 169.1% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,330 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,464 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in Epizyme by 34.4% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,508 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,409 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Epizyme during the third quarter valued at approximately $130,000. XTX Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Epizyme during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Epizyme during the third quarter worth $179,000. 89.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Epizyme, Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel epigenetic medicines for patients with cancer and other diseases. The company offers Tazemetostat for the treatment of metastatic or locally advanced epithelioid sarcoma epithelioid sarcoma in the United States.

