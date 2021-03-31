Equities Analysts Set Expectations for SRAX, Inc.’s FY2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:SRAX)

SRAX, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRAX) – Equities researchers at B. Riley cut their FY2020 earnings estimates for SRAX in a report released on Thursday, March 25th. B. Riley analyst M. Crawford now expects that the business services provider will earn ($0.95) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.33. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $7.50 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for SRAX’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.46) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.07) EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on shares of SRAX in a research note on Monday, February 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered SRAX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th.

Shares of SRAX opened at $4.58 on Monday. SRAX has a twelve month low of $1.60 and a twelve month high of $7.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.31.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SRAX in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in SRAX in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in SRAX in the fourth quarter worth about $270,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its position in SRAX by 636.0% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 138,449 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 119,639 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.69% of the company’s stock.

SRAX

SRAX, Inc, a digital marketing and data technology company, provides tools to reach consumers with marketing and advertising communication in the United States. The company's machine learning technology analyzes marketing data to identify core consumers and their characteristics across marketing channels.

