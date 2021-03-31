Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN) Price Target Raised to $6.00 at Morgan Stanley

Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN) had its target price increased by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $4.00 to $6.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential downside of 25.19% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Barclays lowered Equitrans Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.28.

Shares of NYSE ETRN opened at $8.02 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.86. The firm has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.06 and a beta of 2.23. Equitrans Midstream has a 52 week low of $3.94 and a 52 week high of $11.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90.

Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $367.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $380.15 million. Equitrans Midstream had a net margin of 1.40% and a return on equity of 15.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Equitrans Midstream will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ETRN. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Equitrans Midstream during the 1st quarter worth approximately $72,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Equitrans Midstream by 81.6% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 70,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,543,000 after purchasing an additional 31,824 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Equitrans Midstream by 29.8% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 56,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 12,903 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in Equitrans Midstream by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 45,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 4,786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Equitrans Midstream by 115.4% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 26,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 14,118 shares during the last quarter. 91.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Equitrans Midstream Company Profile

Equitrans Midstream Corporation owns, operates, acquires, and develops natural gas gathering, transmission and storage, and water services assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through three segments: Gathering System, Transmission and Storage System, and Water Service System. The Gathering System segment include 1,130 miles of high-pressure gathering lines with compression of approximately 485,000 horsepower and multiple interconnect points; and approximately 910 miles of Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) low-pressure gathering lines.

