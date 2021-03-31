Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) Shares Purchased by Walleye Capital LLC

Walleye Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) by 79.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,215 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,508 shares during the quarter. Walleye Capital LLC’s holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties were worth $647,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 16,626 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 66,538 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,216,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 5,253 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. grew its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 2,425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. 91.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE ELS opened at $64.72 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business’s 50 day moving average is $62.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.92. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.24 and a 12-month high of $68.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.93, a PEG ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.46.

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) last released its earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.21). Equity LifeStyle Properties had a return on equity of 16.66% and a net margin of 20.27%. The business had revenue of $271.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $267.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be given a dividend of $0.363 per share. This is a boost from Equity LifeStyle Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s payout ratio is presently 69.38%.

ELS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Equity LifeStyle Properties in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Equity LifeStyle Properties in a report on Tuesday. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.71.

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 25, 2021, we own or have an interest in 423 quality properties in 33 states and British Columbia consisting of 161,229 sites.

