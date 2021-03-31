Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) EVP Christa L. Sorenson Sells 343 Shares

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) EVP Christa L. Sorenson sold 343 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total value of $25,039.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:EQR traded down $1.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $71.61. 84,239 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,676,866. The firm has a market cap of $26.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.67, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. Equity Residential has a 52-week low of $45.42 and a 52-week high of $76.13. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.29.

Get Equity Residential alerts:

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.06). Equity Residential had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 35.97%. The business had revenue of $613.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $612.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. Equity Residential’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Equity Residential will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.6025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 26th. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.05%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on EQR. Zelman & Associates upgraded Equity Residential from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Equity Residential in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $71.00 price target for the company. TheStreet upgraded Equity Residential from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “sell” rating and issued a $58.00 price target (down previously from $59.00) on shares of Equity Residential in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Truist cut Equity Residential from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.44.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EQR. Barings LLC purchased a new stake in Equity Residential during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $650,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in shares of Equity Residential by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 88,631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,549,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund grew its position in shares of Equity Residential by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 114,152 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,859,000 after acquiring an additional 8,400 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. grew its position in shares of Equity Residential by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 117,087 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,010,000 after acquiring an additional 3,567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Equity Residential by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 637,293 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,256,000 after acquiring an additional 48,373 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.60% of the company’s stock.

Equity Residential Company Profile

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract high quality long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 78,568 apartment units, located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

Featured Article: Reverse Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for Equity Residential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Residential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.