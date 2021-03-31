Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) Position Raised by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,113,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 17,936 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Essent Group were worth $48,088,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Essent Group by 31.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 124,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,389,000 after buying an additional 29,966 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Essent Group by 3.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,114,927 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,627,000 after buying an additional 32,390 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Essent Group by 34.9% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 53,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,994,000 after buying an additional 13,932 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Essent Group by 1.1% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 330,696 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,239,000 after buying an additional 3,718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Essent Group by 52.3% in the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 10,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 3,696 shares in the last quarter. 95.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on ESNT. BTIG Research upped their price target on Essent Group from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Essent Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Essent Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Essent Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.75.

In related news, CFO Lawrence E. Mcalee, Jr. sold 14,523 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.17, for a total value of $656,003.91. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 169,679 shares in the company, valued at $7,664,400.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Mary Lourdes Gibbons sold 3,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.09, for a total transaction of $185,146.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 211,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,166,803.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 23,373 shares of company stock worth $1,071,600. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Essent Group stock opened at $45.65 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.12. Essent Group Ltd. has a 12 month low of $20.90 and a 12 month high of $49.53. The stock has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 1.34.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.12). Essent Group had a net margin of 46.59% and a return on equity of 12.97%. The company had revenue of $247.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $253.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Essent Group Ltd. will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. Essent Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.31%.

About Essent Group

Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. Its mortgage insurance products include primary, pool, and master policy. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; and contract underwriting services.

