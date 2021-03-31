Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) Now Covered by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on ESS. Evercore ISI raised shares of Essex Property Trust from an in-line rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Raymond James restated a sell rating on shares of Essex Property Trust in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Essex Property Trust from $277.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on Essex Property Trust from $235.00 to $250.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Essex Property Trust from $283.00 to $309.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $259.50.

NYSE:ESS opened at $278.12 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $271.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $240.76. Essex Property Trust has a 52-week low of $186.30 and a 52-week high of $294.79. The company has a market capitalization of $18.08 billion, a PE ratio of 30.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.12 by ($1.65). Essex Property Trust had a net margin of 39.89% and a return on equity of 9.46%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.95 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Essex Property Trust will post 12.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $2.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. This is a boost from Essex Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.08. Essex Property Trust’s payout ratio is presently 62.11%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Azimuth Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC now owns 1,243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $521,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,799 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $665,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 26.7% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 24,999 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,935,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.40% of the company’s stock.

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 246 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

