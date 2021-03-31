Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETH) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETH) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. is a leading interior design company and manufacturer and retailer of quality home furnishings. The Company offers free interior design service to its clients and sells a full range of furniture products and decorative accessories through ethanallen.com and a network of the Design Centers in the United States and abroad. Ethan Allen owns and operates eight manufacturing facilities including six manufacturing facilities in the United States plus a plant in Mexico and one in Honduras. “

Separately, Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of Ethan Allen Interiors from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th.

Shares of Ethan Allen Interiors stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $27.61. 289,450 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 326,806. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.59. Ethan Allen Interiors has a 52-week low of $8.38 and a 52-week high of $29.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $695.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 184.07 and a beta of 1.23.

Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69. Ethan Allen Interiors had a net margin of 0.73% and a return on equity of 3.88%. The firm had revenue of $178.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ethan Allen Interiors will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

In other Ethan Allen Interiors news, SVP Daniel M. Grow sold 1,214 shares of Ethan Allen Interiors stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.30, for a total value of $30,714.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,900. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 11.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lokken Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors during the fourth quarter worth about $230,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors during the third quarter worth about $158,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors during the fourth quarter worth about $244,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors by 42.1% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 13,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 3,994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, QS Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors during the fourth quarter worth about $344,000. 86.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ethan Allen Interiors Company Profile

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc operates as an interior design company, and manufacturer and retailer of home furnishings in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. Its products include case goods items, such as beds, dressers, armoires, tables, chairs, buffets, entertainment units, home office furniture, and wooden accents; upholstery items comprising sleepers, recliners and other motion furniture, chairs, ottomans, custom pillows, sofas, loveseats, cut fabrics, and leather; and home accent items consisting of window treatments and drapery hardware, wall decors, florals, lighting, clocks, mattresses, bedspreads, throws, pillows, decorative accents, area rugs, wall coverings, and home and garden furnishings.

