Eudaimonia Partners LLC Acquires 104 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,911 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $2,339,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in DIS. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in The Walt Disney by 37.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,494,013 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,531,925,000 after purchasing an additional 5,288,711 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new position in shares of The Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at $773,911,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in The Walt Disney by 13.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,816,319 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,575,528,000 after purchasing an additional 3,397,905 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in The Walt Disney by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,913,777 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $4,332,698,000 after buying an additional 3,315,118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in The Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at $280,420,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on DIS. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $193.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $192.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist began coverage on shares of The Walt Disney in a report on Thursday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $182.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Stephens began coverage on shares of The Walt Disney in a report on Friday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. The Walt Disney has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $182.65.

Shares of NYSE:DIS traded up $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $185.59. 127,782 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,933,871. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $92.10 and a 1-year high of $203.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $190.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $159.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $336.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -116.68, a PEG ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.77. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 4.38% and a positive return on equity of 4.05%. The company had revenue of $16.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.84 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 478,003 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.92, for a total transaction of $84,090,287.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,656,157 shares in the company, valued at $291,351,139.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 4,139 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total transaction of $716,047.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 156,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,158,232. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,367,269 shares of company stock valued at $251,173,842. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

