Eudaimonia Partners LLC Purchases 946 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,860 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 946 shares during the quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $2,718,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMT. GeoWealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 38.0% in the third quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 3,044 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 838 shares in the last quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Walmart in the third quarter worth about $216,000. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Walmart by 3.4% in the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,054,211 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $147,495,000 after purchasing an additional 34,603 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance bought a new position in Walmart in the third quarter worth about $381,000. Finally, Simmons Bank raised its holdings in Walmart by 7.6% in the third quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 113,738 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $15,913,000 after purchasing an additional 8,043 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.34% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Randall L. Stephenson acquired 7,725 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $129.63 per share, with a total value of $1,001,391.75. Following the purchase, the director now owns 8,308 shares in the company, valued at $1,076,966.04. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 289,560 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.86, for a total value of $38,181,381.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,215,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $424,060,573.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,035,000 shares of company stock worth $267,991,487 in the last quarter. Insiders own 50.43% of the company’s stock.

Walmart stock traded up $0.77 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $136.51. The company had a trading volume of 88,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,561,863. Walmart Inc. has a 12-month low of $110.94 and a 12-month high of $153.66. The company has a market capitalization of $384.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.65, a P/E/G ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company’s fifty day moving average is $135.15 and its 200-day moving average is $142.06.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by ($0.12). Walmart had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 19.13%. The business had revenue of $152.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.38 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walmart declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, February 18th that permits the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the retailer to purchase up to 5.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.62%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on WMT shares. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. MKM Partners cut their price objective on shares of Walmart from $154.00 to $141.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Walmart and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Walmart from $156.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $166.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.11.

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, asda.com, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

