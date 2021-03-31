Eudaimonia Partners LLC Raises Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 11.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,049 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 709 shares during the period. Adobe makes up approximately 0.8% of Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $3,525,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Cordasco Financial Network lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 54.3% during the fourth quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 71 shares of the software company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe during the third quarter worth about $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADBE stock traded up $16.60 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $482.06. 47,926 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,903,751. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $231.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $463.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $476.28. Adobe Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $289.71 and a fifty-two week high of $536.88.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The software company reported $3.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.35. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.81% and a net margin of 40.88%. The firm had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adobe announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, December 10th that authorizes the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the software company to repurchase up to 6.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ADBE shares. Wedbush lifted their target price on Adobe from $410.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Adobe from $560.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Adobe from $570.00 to $535.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Griffin Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $597.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Adobe in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $575.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $539.68.

In related news, EVP Abhay Parasnis sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $499.17, for a total transaction of $1,996,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,746 shares in the company, valued at $21,836,690.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $463.07, for a total value of $277,842.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,162,303.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 112,558 shares of company stock valued at $52,990,341 over the last quarter. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

