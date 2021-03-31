Eudaimonia Partners LLC Raises Stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,113 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $1,729,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 136.8% in the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 45 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Alan J. Levy sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $754.48, for a total value of $1,886,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,800,568.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jamie Samath sold 215 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $760.00, for a total value of $163,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $510,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 29,108 shares of company stock worth $22,162,955. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ISRG traded up $15.94 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $742.43. The stock had a trading volume of 5,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 602,104. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $740.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $744.81. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $450.00 and a 1 year high of $826.81. The company has a market cap of $87.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 0.98.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.12 by $0.46. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 24.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 8.02 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ISRG. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $841.00 to $879.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Intuitive Surgical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $760.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $800.00 to $865.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $365.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $730.00 to $735.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $738.41.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories in the United States and internationally. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D HD vision systems, skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

