Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) Earns Neutral Rating from Credit Suisse Group

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $145.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 23.34% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Everbridge from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Northland Securities upped their price target on shares of Everbridge from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $161.08.

Everbridge stock opened at $117.56 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a PE ratio of -49.19 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s 50-day moving average is $141.08 and its 200-day moving average is $133.90. Everbridge has a fifty-two week low of $95.40 and a fifty-two week high of $178.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 2.83.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. Everbridge had a negative net margin of 32.43% and a negative return on equity of 18.82%. The company had revenue of $75.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.48 million. As a group, analysts expect that Everbridge will post -1.43 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Elliot J. Mark sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.48, for a total transaction of $140,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Patrick Brickley sold 14,032 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.60, for a total transaction of $1,860,643.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,735,007.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,026 shares of company stock worth $3,701,145. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EVBG. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Everbridge by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,656 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Everbridge by 36.0% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 9,425 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,185,000 after acquiring an additional 2,493 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Everbridge by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $717,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Everbridge by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,796 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $603,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in Everbridge by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 106,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,390,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter.

Everbridge, Inc operates as a software company in the United States and internationally. The company's Critical Event Management, a software as a service based platform with various software applications that address tasks an organization has to perform to manage a critical event, including Mass Notification that enables enterprises and governmental entities to send notifications to individuals or groups to keep them informed before, during, and after natural or man-made disasters, and other emergencies; Safety Connection that enables organizations to send notifications based on last known location of an individual; Incident Management that enables organizations to automate workflows and make their communications relevant; and IT Alerting that enables IT professionals to alert and communicate with members of their teams during an IT incident or outage.

