EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER) and AutoWeb (NASDAQ:AUTO) Head to Head Review

EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER) and AutoWeb (NASDAQ:AUTO) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation and risk.

Profitability

Get EverQuote alerts:

This table compares EverQuote and AutoWeb’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EverQuote -2.59% -14.19% -8.21% AutoWeb -10.53% -49.17% -21.08%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

60.9% of EverQuote shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 12.3% of AutoWeb shares are held by institutional investors. 45.7% of EverQuote shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 41.8% of AutoWeb shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

EverQuote has a beta of 1.58, meaning that its share price is 58% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AutoWeb has a beta of 2.3, meaning that its share price is 130% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for EverQuote and AutoWeb, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score EverQuote 1 0 6 0 2.71 AutoWeb 0 0 4 0 3.00

EverQuote currently has a consensus price target of $57.43, indicating a potential upside of 65.50%. AutoWeb has a consensus price target of $5.13, indicating a potential upside of 94.13%. Given AutoWeb’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe AutoWeb is more favorable than EverQuote.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares EverQuote and AutoWeb’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EverQuote $248.81 million 3.97 -$7.12 million ($0.28) -123.93 AutoWeb $113.98 million 0.31 -$15.23 million ($1.13) -2.34

EverQuote has higher revenue and earnings than AutoWeb. EverQuote is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than AutoWeb, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

EverQuote beats AutoWeb on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About EverQuote

EverQuote, Inc. operates an online marketplace for insurance shopping in the United States. The company's online marketplace offers consumers shopping for auto, home and renters, life, health, and commercial insurance. It serves carriers and agents, as well as indirect distributors. The company was formerly known as AdHarmonics, Inc., and changed its name to EverQuote, Inc. in November 2014. EverQuote, Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

About AutoWeb

AutoWeb, Inc. operates as a digital marketing company for the automotive industry in the United States. It assists automotive retail dealers and manufacturers to market and sell new and used vehicles to consumers through its programs. The company's products include new vehicle lead program, which allows consumers to submit requests for pricing and availability of specific makes and models; and used vehicle lead program, which allows consumers to search for used vehicles according to search parameters, such as price, make, model, mileage, year, and location of the vehicle. The company's products and services also comprise WebLeads+ that offers various coupon options, which display marketing messages to consumers visiting the dealer's Website; and Payment Pro, a dealer Website conversion tool that offers consumers real-time online monthly payment information, as well as sells fixed placement advertising across its Website to automotive advertisers. It owns and operates automotive Websites that offers consumers with the information and tools to aid them with their automotive purchase decisions; direct marketing platform that enables manufacturers to selectively target in-market consumers during the often-extended vehicle shopping process; and click traffic referral program, a pay-per-click advertising program that offer targeted offers to consumers based on make, model, and geographic location. The company was formerly known as Autobytel Inc. and changed its name to AutoWeb, Inc. in October 2017. AutoWeb, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is based in Tampa, Florida.

Receive News & Ratings for EverQuote Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EverQuote and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.