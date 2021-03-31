Exantas Capital (NYSE:XAN) Stock Price Down 1.8%

Exantas Capital Corp. (NYSE:XAN)’s stock price was down 1.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $14.92 and last traded at $14.98. Approximately 44,054 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 205,768 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.26.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Exantas Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.50 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, December 25th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $480.75 million, a PE ratio of -2.14 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.01, a quick ratio of 251.90 and a current ratio of 251.90. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.12.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.34%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Q Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exantas Capital during the 4th quarter worth about $638,000. Gratia Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exantas Capital during the 4th quarter worth about $79,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Exantas Capital by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,859,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,420,000 after acquiring an additional 350,421 shares during the period. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Exantas Capital during the 4th quarter worth about $995,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of Exantas Capital during the 4th quarter worth about $4,488,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.82% of the company’s stock.

Exantas Capital Corp., a real estate investment trust, primarily focuses on the origination, holding, and management of commercial real estate mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States. It invests in commercial real estate-related assets, including floating and fixed rate first mortgage loans, first priority interests in first mortgage loans, subordinated interests in first mortgage loans, mezzanine debt, preferred equity investments, commercial mortgage-backed securities, and commercial real estate equity investments.

