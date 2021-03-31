ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Buys New Shares in Forte Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBRX)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Forte Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBRX) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 29,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,086,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Forte Biosciences in the third quarter valued at $142,460,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Forte Biosciences by 43.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 151,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,507,000 after purchasing an additional 46,089 shares during the period. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Forte Biosciences by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. now owns 84,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,094,000 after purchasing an additional 5,166 shares during the period. Sepio Capital LP boosted its position in Forte Biosciences by 218.4% during the fourth quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 58,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,133,000 after purchasing an additional 40,191 shares during the period. Finally, Granite Point Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Forte Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth $1,602,000. 53.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FBRX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Chardan Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Forte Biosciences from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. (FBRC) initiated coverage on shares of Forte Biosciences in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Forte Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of Forte Biosciences in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Forte Biosciences has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.00.

Shares of Forte Biosciences stock opened at $32.18 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $434.72 million, a PE ratio of -1.40 and a beta of 0.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $30.11 and a 200-day moving average of $36.40. Forte Biosciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.35 and a 52-week high of $53.99.

Forte Biosciences (NASDAQ:FBRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.12. Equities analysts anticipate that Forte Biosciences, Inc. will post -7.78 EPS for the current year.

Forte Biosciences Inc operates as a clinical-stage dermatology company in the United States. It is developing a live biotherapeutic FB-401 that has completed Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat inflammatory skin diseases for pediatric atopic dermatitis patients. The company is based in Torrance, California.

