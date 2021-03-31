ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Cuts Holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) by 70.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,303 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 29,947 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers were worth $1,073,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CFR. King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 2,318,925 shares of the bank’s stock worth $202,280,000 after acquiring an additional 9,220 shares during the period. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 77.6% during the 4th quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. now owns 943,207 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $82,276,000 after buying an additional 412,207 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 350,458 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,571,000 after buying an additional 8,547 shares during the last quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ grew its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 246,533 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $21,505,000 after buying an additional 22,557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 239,337 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $20,877,000 after buying an additional 9,253 shares during the last quarter. 81.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have commented on CFR. Zacks Investment Research cut Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Truist Securities increased their target price on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $96.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Truist increased their price target on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $96.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.20.

In other news, CFO Jerry Salinas sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.75, for a total transaction of $1,185,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,206 shares in the company, valued at $3,180,342.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP William L. Perotti sold 12,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.09, for a total value of $1,299,602.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 105,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,220,608.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 121,752 shares of company stock valued at $12,463,335 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.75% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CFR opened at $110.31 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $108.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a 12 month low of $51.76 and a 12 month high of $119.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.00 billion, a PE ratio of 20.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.56.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $357.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $351.61 million. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a return on equity of 6.68% and a net margin of 22.81%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.60 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.11%.

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that offers commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. It operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; commercial leasing; and treasury management services.

