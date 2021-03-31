ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Has $1.06 Million Position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP reduced its holdings in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) by 51.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,244 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 35,223 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries were worth $1,057,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,410,783 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $203,927,000 after buying an additional 211,541 shares in the last quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC boosted its position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 31.7% in the fourth quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 1,639,278 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $52,145,000 after buying an additional 394,865 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 46.4% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 853,226 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $19,112,000 after buying an additional 270,245 shares in the last quarter. Polar Capital LLP boosted its position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 23.1% in the third quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 719,850 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $16,125,000 after buying an additional 134,943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 515,728 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $16,405,000 after buying an additional 88,200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on KLIC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $40.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.75.

In other Kulicke and Soffa Industries news, VP Zamir Shai Soloveizik sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $87,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 24,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $864,080. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Lester A. Wong sold 33,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.55, for a total transaction of $1,668,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 131,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,634,990.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 46,078 shares of company stock valued at $2,295,868. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

KLIC opened at $46.33 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.82 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.63. Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.55 and a fifty-two week high of $52.55.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $267.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $265.00 million. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a net margin of 8.39% and a return on equity of 7.92%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 24th. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.95%.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Company Profile

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and tools to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates in two segments, Capital Equipment, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The Capital Equipment segment manufactures and sells ball and wedge bonders, and advanced packaging and electronic assembly solutions.

