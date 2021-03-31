ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Makes New $977,000 Investment in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,572 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $977,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in Intuit by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,773,875 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,573,057,000 after acquiring an additional 527,143 shares during the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in Intuit by 52.2% during the fourth quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,223,334 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $464,603,000 after acquiring an additional 419,560 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in Intuit by 18.3% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,826,020 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $595,666,000 after acquiring an additional 282,183 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Intuit by 7.0% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,762,244 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,227,281,000 after acquiring an additional 245,406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in Intuit by 52.4% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 669,472 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $254,300,000 after acquiring an additional 230,244 shares during the last quarter. 84.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

INTU stock opened at $373.66 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $102.32 billion, a PE ratio of 50.16, a P/E/G ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $392.90 and its 200 day moving average is $362.31. Intuit Inc. has a one year low of $215.55 and a one year high of $423.74.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 25.10% and a return on equity of 40.29%. The company’s revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 9th. Intuit’s payout ratio is 35.98%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on INTU. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Intuit from $455.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of Intuit from $378.00 to $383.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $460.00 price target on shares of Intuit in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Intuit from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Intuit from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $300.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $426.05.

In other news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 298 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.23, for a total value of $113,010.54. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $119,457.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 412 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.23, for a total transaction of $156,242.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 978 shares in the company, valued at $370,886.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,327 shares of company stock worth $1,326,648. Insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner.

