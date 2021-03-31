ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Takes $1 Million Position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 2,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,002,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors bought a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth $718,000. Parametrica Management Ltd bought a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth $299,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 450,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,336,000 after buying an additional 21,424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp grew its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 115.7% during the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 261 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.06% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on IDXX. Barclays initiated coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $600.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Friday, January 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $570.00 price objective on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $471.40.

Shares of NASDAQ IDXX opened at $475.95 on Wednesday. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a one year low of $226.02 and a one year high of $573.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $509.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $464.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.66 billion, a PE ratio of 82.92, a P/E/G ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.88.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.62. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 198.91% and a net margin of 19.20%. The firm had revenue of $720.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $680.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 6.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jonathan Jay Mazelsky sold 13,868 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $537.21, for a total transaction of $7,450,028.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 68,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,578,628.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Sophie V. Vandebroek sold 3,046 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $538.20, for a total value of $1,639,357.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,367 shares in the company, valued at $3,426,719.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 34,143 shares of company stock worth $17,729,819. 2.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

IDEXX Laboratories Company Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: CAG, Water, LPD, and Other. The CAG segment develops, designs, manufactures, and distributes products and performs services for veterinarians and the biomedical analytics market, primarily related to diagnostics and information management.

