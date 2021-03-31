ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Takes Position in BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BXC)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BXC) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 39,232 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,148,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BXC. Cutler Group LP bought a new stake in BlueLinx during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in BlueLinx during the fourth quarter worth about $68,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in BlueLinx during the third quarter worth about $101,000. Globeflex Capital L P bought a new stake in BlueLinx during the third quarter worth about $174,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in BlueLinx by 914.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,672 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 6,014 shares during the period. 69.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BXC opened at $39.31 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.10. The company has a market cap of $372.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.47 and a beta of 2.19. BlueLinx Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.60 and a 12 month high of $46.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $40.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.67.

BlueLinx (NYSE:BXC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The construction company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $1.38. BlueLinx had a negative return on equity of 583.03% and a net margin of 1.79%. The firm had revenue of $865.42 million during the quarter.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BXC. Benchmark began coverage on shares of BlueLinx in a research report on Friday, February 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price objective for the company. Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of BlueLinx in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, BlueLinx has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.33.

BlueLinx Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes residential and commercial building products in the United States. It distributes structural products, including plywood, oriented strand board, rebar and remesh, lumber, spruce, and other wood products primarily that are used for structural support and walls in construction projects; and specialty products comprising engineered wood, moulding, siding and trim, cedar, metal, and insulation products.

