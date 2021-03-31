Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Position Boosted by Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC

Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 6.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,715 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $1,834,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FB. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Facebook by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 5,165 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,411,000 after buying an additional 878 shares in the last quarter. US Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Facebook in the 4th quarter worth approximately $207,000. NovaPoint Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Facebook by 109.3% in the 4th quarter. NovaPoint Capital LLC now owns 1,993 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041 shares during the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Facebook by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 39,986 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $10,923,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intellectus Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Facebook by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 33,908 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $9,262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter. 64.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Facebook news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 2,707 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.47, for a total transaction of $729,455.29. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $848,022.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 310 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.40, for a total transaction of $83,204.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $421,924.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,390,507 shares of company stock worth $373,518,525 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

FB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Facebook from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $355.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Facebook from $355.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Barclays upped their price target on Facebook from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, MKM Partners increased their target price on Facebook from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, thirty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $326.90.

Shares of FB stock traded up $7.26 on Wednesday, reaching $295.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 486,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,806,803. Facebook, Inc. has a 12-month low of $150.83 and a 12-month high of $304.67. The company has a market capitalization of $840.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.80, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $270.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $269.80.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The social networking company reported $3.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.64. Facebook had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.00%. The business had revenue of $28.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

