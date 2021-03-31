Factory Mutual Insurance Co. Makes New $9.48 Million Investment in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Factory Mutual Insurance Co. bought a new position in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 159,000 shares of the casino operator’s stock, valued at approximately $9,477,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Las Vegas Sands by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 25,483 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,497,000 after buying an additional 3,889 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB purchased a new stake in Las Vegas Sands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,060,000. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. purchased a new stake in Las Vegas Sands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $216,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Las Vegas Sands by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 71,990 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $4,291,000 after buying an additional 13,780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Las Vegas Sands by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 612,730 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $28,590,000 after buying an additional 4,025 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Las Vegas Sands alerts:

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Macquarie increased their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $64.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Bank of America lowered shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, HSBC dropped their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $55.20 to $53.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.31.

Shares of Las Vegas Sands stock opened at $60.57 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.30. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $36.80 and a fifty-two week high of $66.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $61.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.09. The company has a market cap of $46.27 billion, a PE ratio of -62.10 and a beta of 1.35.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The casino operator reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a negative net margin of 12.67% and a negative return on equity of 12.97%. Las Vegas Sands’s revenue for the quarter was down 67.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post -2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Las Vegas Sands Company Profile

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

Featured Article: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Las Vegas Sands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Las Vegas Sands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.