Factory Mutual Insurance Co. Takes Position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Factory Mutual Insurance Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 263,005 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $15,843,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VGK. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,619 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,266,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,323,275 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $121,809,000 after purchasing an additional 33,234 shares during the period. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the third quarter worth about $4,824,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the third quarter worth about $765,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 31.0% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 26,407 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,385,000 after purchasing an additional 6,246 shares during the period.

VGK stock opened at $63.09 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.61. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a fifty-two week low of $40.96 and a fifty-two week high of $64.04.

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

