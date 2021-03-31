FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) announced its earnings results on Monday. The business services provider reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.73 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $391.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $391.90 million. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 51.42% and a net margin of 25.08%. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.55 EPS.

FDS opened at $311.34 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 3.53 and a quick ratio of 3.53. FactSet Research Systems has a 12 month low of $248.86 and a 12 month high of $363.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50-day moving average of $313.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $324.87.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. FactSet Research Systems’s payout ratio is 28.33%.

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $269.00 to $278.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. FactSet Research Systems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $294.89.

In related news, Director Joseph Zimmel sold 1,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.88, for a total transaction of $505,114.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $783,415.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robin Ann Abrams sold 783 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.72, for a total value of $258,953.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,526 shares in the company, valued at $1,496,838.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,466 shares of company stock valued at $2,651,182 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

About FactSet Research Systems

FactSet Research Systems Inc provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment and corporate communities in the Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

