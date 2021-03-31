Farmers Bankshares (OTCMKTS:FBVA) Shares Up 16.7%

Farmers Bankshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FBVA) shot up 16.7% on Monday . The company traded as high as $19.00 and last traded at $17.50. 608 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 2,030 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.00.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.51.

About Farmers Bankshares (OTCMKTS:FBVA)

Farmers Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Farmers Bank that provides various banking services to small and mid-sized businesses, professionals, corporate executives, and entrepreneurs primarily in southeastern Virginia. The company offers personal and business checking and savings accounts.

Featured Story: What is the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator?

Receive News & Ratings for Farmers Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Farmers Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.