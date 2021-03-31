Federated Hermes Inc. Buys 1,372 Shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP)

Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) by 7.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 19,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,372 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners were worth $1,227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners during the fourth quarter valued at about $283,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 153,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,909,000 after purchasing an additional 8,759 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners during the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 101,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,514,000 after purchasing an additional 8,679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 877.5% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 603,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,848,000 after purchasing an additional 541,516 shares in the last quarter. 75.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:PNFP opened at $89.56 on Wednesday. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.84 and a 52-week high of $96.52. The stock has a market cap of $6.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.08 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $84.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.92.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.23. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a return on equity of 6.88% and a net margin of 22.43%. The firm had revenue of $304.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $304.54 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. This is a boost from Pinnacle Financial Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.41%.

PNFP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Truist increased their price target on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $68.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Raymond James increased their price target on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $50.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Stephens increased their price target on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $80.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.22.

In related news, CAO Hugh M. Queener sold 5,901 shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.52, for a total transaction of $427,940.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 201,199 shares in the company, valued at $14,590,951.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary L. Scott sold 1,887 shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.04, for a total value of $154,809.48. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,010,062.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 97,774 shares of company stock valued at $7,929,890. Company insiders own 2.98% of the company’s stock.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Company Profile

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

