Federated Hermes Inc. Buys 2,649 Shares of Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX)

Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,874 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,649 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Brixmor Property Group were worth $1,173,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Brixmor Property Group in the fourth quarter worth $78,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management lifted its position in Brixmor Property Group by 471.0% in the third quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 7,166 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 5,911 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 155.6% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 8,942 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 5,444 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group during the fourth quarter worth $193,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 29.6% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 13,081 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 2,984 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.38% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Angela M. Aman sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $63,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 96,896 shares in the company, valued at $1,744,128. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on BRX shares. Truist lifted their target price on Brixmor Property Group from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Bank of America upgraded Brixmor Property Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $18.50 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Mizuho raised their price target on Brixmor Property Group from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brixmor Property Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on Brixmor Property Group from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Brixmor Property Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.63.

BRX opened at $20.68 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $19.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.96. Brixmor Property Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.51 and a 1 year high of $21.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.14 billion, a PE ratio of 39.02 and a beta of 1.63.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.25). Brixmor Property Group had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 6.07%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Brixmor Property Group Inc. will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.215 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.16%. Brixmor Property Group’s payout ratio is 45.03%.

Brixmor Property Group Company Profile

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 395 retail centers comprise approximately 69 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

