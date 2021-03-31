Federated Hermes Inc. Cuts Stake in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH)

Federated Hermes Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 348 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Commerce Bancshares were worth $1,390,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,400,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $617,633,000 after purchasing an additional 727,325 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,801,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $315,482,000 after purchasing an additional 518,996 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,827,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $120,053,000 after purchasing an additional 44,321 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Commerce Bancshares by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,433,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $94,158,000 after acquiring an additional 99,622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP grew its stake in Commerce Bancshares by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 958,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000,000 after acquiring an additional 12,005 shares in the last quarter. 62.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Commerce Bancshares stock opened at $77.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.18. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.77 and a 1-year high of $83.06. The stock has a market cap of $9.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.93 and a beta of 0.96.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.17. Commerce Bancshares had a net margin of 23.67% and a return on equity of 10.49%. The business had revenue of $344.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $347.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th were paid a $0.2625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 8th. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Commerce Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.79%.

In other news, EVP Robert S. Holmes sold 6,234 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.35, for a total value of $451,029.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,292,214.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP David L. Orf sold 592 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.07, for a total transaction of $43,849.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 13,851 shares in the company, valued at $1,025,943.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 112,282 shares of company stock valued at $8,172,628. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CBSH shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Commerce Bancshares from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. Commerce Bancshares presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.75.

About Commerce Bancshares

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Commerce Bank. It provides general banking services, such as retail, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer, Commercial and Wealth.

