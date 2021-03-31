Federated Hermes Inc. Has $1.28 Million Stock Position in Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC)

Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC) by 46.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,880 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 13,551 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Arconic were worth $1,278,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. People s United Financial Inc. increased its position in Arconic by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 19,612 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Arconic by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 210,427 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,163,000 after purchasing an additional 872 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Arconic in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Comerica Bank increased its position in Arconic by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 107,183 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,015,000 after purchasing an additional 1,469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Arconic by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,685 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475 shares during the last quarter. 88.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Arconic alerts:

ARNC opened at $25.66 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $26.04 and a 200-day moving average of $26.00. Arconic Co. has a 52-week low of $5.80 and a 52-week high of $31.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.91). Arconic had a net margin of 2.97% and a return on equity of 10.05%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. Arconic’s revenue for the quarter was down 56.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Arconic Co. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ARNC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Arconic from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Arconic from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Benchmark upped their price target on Arconic from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th.

In other news, Director Frederick A. Henderson purchased 4,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.34 per share, with a total value of $98,296.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 33,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $742,737.98. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Timothy Donald Myers purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.52 per share, with a total value of $112,600.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 508,627 shares in the company, valued at $11,454,280.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 12,400 shares of company stock valued at $279,446.

About Arconic

Arconic Corporation manufactures and sells aluminum sheets, plates, extrusions, and architectural products in the United States, Canada, China, France, Germany, Hungary, Russia, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Rolled Products, Extrusions, and Building and Construction Systems.

See Also: 52-Week High/Low

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC).

Receive News & Ratings for Arconic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arconic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.