Federated Hermes Inc. Sells 1,704 Shares of Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI)

Federated Hermes Inc. lowered its position in shares of Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) by 6.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,372 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,704 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Donaldson were worth $1,419,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Donaldson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Donaldson by 64.9% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,778 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Donaldson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $97,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Donaldson in the 4th quarter worth approximately $168,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 153.9% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 3,532 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 2,141 shares during the period. 78.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on DCI. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Donaldson in a report on Sunday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Donaldson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Donaldson from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.75.

Donaldson stock opened at $59.11 on Wednesday. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.39 and a 1-year high of $62.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.39.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.01. Donaldson had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 25.84%. The business had revenue of $679.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $653.97 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 11th were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 10th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio is 42.00%.

In other news, CEO Tod E. Carpenter sold 2,102 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.59, for a total transaction of $129,462.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 180,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,104,615.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Willard D. Oberton sold 4,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.20, for a total transaction of $264,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,601,079.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Donaldson Company Profile

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. It operates through two segments, Engine Products and Industrial Products. The Engine Products segment offers replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, exhaust and emissions systems and sensors, indicators, and monitoring systems.

