Fennec Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FENC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Fennec Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FENC) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of FENC traded up $0.05 on Wednesday, hitting $6.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,724. The company has a market capitalization of $169.02 million, a PE ratio of -7.87 and a beta of 0.07. Fennec Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $4.80 and a fifty-two week high of $10.67. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.43.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FENC. Zacks Investment Research raised Fennec Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, March 17th.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops product candidates for use in the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the Sodium Thiosulfate, which has completed the Phase III clinical trial for the prevention of cisplatin induced hearing loss or ototoxicity in children.

