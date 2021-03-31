Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND) Shares Bought by Jane Street Group LLC

Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND) by 40.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 71,781 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,773 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF were worth $3,894,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 26,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,425,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $778,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 115.0% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $34,000.

Get Fidelity Total Bond ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:FBND opened at $52.36 on Wednesday. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.71 and a fifty-two week high of $55.41. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.05.

Featured Story: Inflation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FBND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Total Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Total Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.