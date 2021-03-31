Financial Architects Inc Acquires 395 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Financial Architects Inc increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 12.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,552 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the quarter. Financial Architects Inc’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $696,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IWM. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 378.6% during the 4th quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 134 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. 94.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSEARCA:IWM traded up $2.28 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $220.29. The stock had a trading volume of 477,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,626,967. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $223.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $200.52. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12-month low of $102.60 and a 12-month high of $234.53.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

