Financial Architects Inc Buys 689 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Financial Architects Inc grew its position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 62.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,784 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 689 shares during the quarter. Financial Architects Inc’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $487,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 47.6% in the fourth quarter. TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. now owns 300,115 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $81,997,000 after acquiring an additional 96,725 shares during the period. Twinbeech Capital LP raised its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 266.6% in the 4th quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP now owns 14,726 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,023,000 after purchasing an additional 10,709 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 168.8% in the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 208,974 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $57,096,000 after purchasing an additional 131,225 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 26.4% during the fourth quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 54,363 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $14,853,000 after purchasing an additional 11,352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baker Avenue Asset Management LP raised its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 18,019 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,923,000 after buying an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. 82.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Air Products and Chemicals stock traded down $1.57 on Wednesday, reaching $281.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,266,470. The company has a quick ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $62.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.29, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $267.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $278.47. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $185.25 and a 52-week high of $327.89.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 21.30% and a return on equity of 15.48%. Air Products and Chemicals’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.14 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. This is an increase from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is 63.96%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $305.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $297.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. UBS Group upgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $308.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $302.00 price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $315.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $302.31.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

