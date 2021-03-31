Financial Architects Inc Has $615,000 Stock Position in Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY)

Financial Architects Inc trimmed its holdings in Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) by 34.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,838 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,571 shares during the quarter. Financial Architects Inc’s holdings in Chewy were worth $615,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Chewy by 15.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 129,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,111,000 after purchasing an additional 17,599 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Chewy by 12.1% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after buying an additional 862 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chewy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $291,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Chewy by 489.1% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,559,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,706,000 after acquiring an additional 1,294,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in shares of Chewy by 81.4% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 17,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $949,000 after purchasing an additional 7,770 shares during the period. 97.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chewy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Chewy from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Chewy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Chewy from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Chewy from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.53.

In other news, CEO Sumit Singh sold 117,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.74, for a total transaction of $12,946,576.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 110,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,125,721.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Mario Jesus Marte sold 17,134 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.40, for a total value of $1,720,253.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,570,023.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 362,082 shares of company stock valued at $36,453,004. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:CHWY traded up $8.64 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $89.02. 151,129 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,096,868. The company has a market cap of $36.73 billion, a PE ratio of -213.46 and a beta of 0.26. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.58. Chewy, Inc. has a one year low of $31.78 and a one year high of $120.00.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.15. On average, analysts forecast that Chewy, Inc. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chewy Company Profile

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure-play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications.

