Financial Architects Inc Reduces Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Financial Architects Inc reduced its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,768 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 201 shares during the quarter. Financial Architects Inc’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,045,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JNB Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. JNB Advisors LLC now owns 5,093 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Resource Management LLC raised its position in Starbucks by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Resource Management LLC now owns 5,660 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $605,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Starbucks by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 13,764 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,472,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 918 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvey Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Harvey Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,100 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,722,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SBUX traded up $0.51 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $110.78. 37,022 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,600,719. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $106.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.42 billion, a PE ratio of 143.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82. Starbucks Co. has a 12-month low of $60.90 and a 12-month high of $112.34.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The coffee company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. Starbucks had a net margin of 3.95% and a negative return on equity of 18.07%. The firm had revenue of $6.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.92 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. Starbucks’s revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 153.85%.

SBUX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Barclays upped their target price on Starbucks from $122.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Starbucks from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Wedbush raised shares of Starbucks from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $108.00 to $124.00 in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.00.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

