Financial Architects Inc Sells 1,687 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Financial Architects Inc decreased its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 41.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,408 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,687 shares during the quarter. Financial Architects Inc’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $859,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hoese & Co LLP bought a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth about $89,000. NinePointTwo Capital acquired a new position in Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $802,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,017,000. Valley Forge Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 52.2% during the 4th quarter. Valley Forge Capital Management LP now owns 676,614 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $241,511,000 after purchasing an additional 231,964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 135.2% during the fourth quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 38,265 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $13,658,000 after purchasing an additional 21,997 shares during the period. 73.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 13,248 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.73, for a total value of $4,646,471.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,484,516.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 57,194 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.03, for a total transaction of $19,447,675.82. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 108,039,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,736,515,111.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 764,346 shares of company stock worth $252,786,532. 3.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $345.00 to $371.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $370.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Mastercard from $377.00 to $412.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Mizuho increased their target price on Mastercard from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Mastercard from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $358.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Mastercard currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $367.26.

NYSE:MA traded down $0.64 on Wednesday, hitting $357.56. 12,916 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,575,925. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52 week low of $227.10 and a 52 week high of $389.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $355.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $357.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $339.48.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. Mastercard had a net margin of 43.13% and a return on equity of 114.80%. The business had revenue of $4.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.07 earnings per share. Mastercard’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Mastercard declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, December 8th that permits the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the credit services provider to repurchase up to 1.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 22.65%.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

