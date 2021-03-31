Financial Architects Inc Trims Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Financial Architects Inc lowered its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,220 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 61 shares during the quarter. Financial Architects Inc’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $3,975,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oak Grove Capital LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 38.9% in the 3rd quarter. Oak Grove Capital LLC now owns 357 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Trust Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 81.3% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 2,123 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $6,685,000 after acquiring an additional 952 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 67 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the period. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 474 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,492,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 223 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $702,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on AMZN. Zacks Investment Research cut Amazon.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3,277.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. JMP Securities increased their target price on Amazon.com from $4,075.00 to $4,350.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $3,700.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $5,200.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,050.00 to $4,250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,924.51.

In related news, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 314 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,166.01, for a total transaction of $994,127.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,395,895.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Judith A. Mcgrath sold 340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,328.35, for a total transaction of $1,131,639.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,603,446.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,673 shares of company stock worth $5,445,546. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN traded up $23.15 on Wednesday, reaching $3,078.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,645,754. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,889.15 and a 52-week high of $3,552.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.55 trillion, a P/E ratio of 89.47, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3,133.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3,170.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $14.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.05 by $7.04. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 4.99%. The firm had revenue of $125.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

